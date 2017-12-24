Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.1794645275686 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.28.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ ) traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.78. 192,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,000.00, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $163.75.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Iain Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/jazz-pharmaceuticals-jazz-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-17.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.