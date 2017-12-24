Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 77,295 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.52% of HealthStream worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

HealthStream, Inc. ( HSTM ) opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.22, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

