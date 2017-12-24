Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,538 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,574.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $6,514.56, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

