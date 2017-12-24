Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 366,724 Black Knight Financial Services Inc (BKFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NYSE:BKFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 366,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Black Knight Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight Financial Services alerts:

BKFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Black Knight Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Black Knight Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 366,724 Black Knight Financial Services Inc (BKFS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/janus-henderson-group-plc-purchases-shares-of-366724-black-knight-financial-services-inc-bkfs.html.

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc ( NYSE BKFS ) opened at $43.05 on Friday. Black Knight Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,610.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Black Knight Financial Services Company Profile

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NYSE:BKFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.