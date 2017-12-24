Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $16.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 32,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 23,306,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,955,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,106,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 116,110 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,167,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,212,000 after buying an additional 97,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 1,078,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) opened at $153.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $44,110.00 and a PE ratio of 38.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.5793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. iShares Russell 2000 Index’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

