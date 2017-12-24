Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 13.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,775,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after buying an additional 515,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Generac by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,855,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $37,696,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $1,226,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE GNRC) opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,116.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.42 million. Generac had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

