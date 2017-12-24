Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,180 Shares of Actua Corp (ACTA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Actua Corp (NASDAQ:ACTA) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Actua were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Actua by 366.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 86,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Actua by 15.3% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 112,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Actua by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actua by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Actua by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Actua Corp (NASDAQ:ACTA) opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.11, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.67. Actua Corp has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Actua had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 67.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. analysts predict that Actua Corp will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Actua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Actua from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Actua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Actua news, CFO Raymond Kirk Morgan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $26,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $78,446. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Actua

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), Folio Dynamics Holdings Inc (FolioDynamix), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

