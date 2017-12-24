James Todd Daniels Sells 1,430 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP James Todd Daniels sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $124,567.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 29th, James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of AFLAC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80.

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE AFL) opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34,330.00, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 28,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AFLAC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AFLAC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

