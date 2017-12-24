James River Group (JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of James River Group (NASDAQ JRVR) opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,161.96, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.67 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other James River Group news, Chairman J Adam Abram sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $15,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 368,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Martin sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $17,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,445,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in James River Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) is an insurance and reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products.

