Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) PT Set at $18.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAG. Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.61.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE JAG) opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $3,450.00 and a PE ratio of -37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 219.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $101,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,123,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,139,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 49,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,079.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,741,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,822,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,720.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 204.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 878,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 60.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 563,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 341.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

