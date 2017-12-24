Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jagged Peak Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.6673534832377 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAG. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Jagged Peak Energy ( NYSE:JAG ) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 1,260,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,450.00 and a P/E ratio of -37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 219.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 49,973 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,079.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,741,320 shares in the company, valued at $73,822,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 6,656 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $101,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,139,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,720 in the last quarter.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

