iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Lowered by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,178.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 553,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,781 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ SCZ) opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

