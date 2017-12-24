IQE (IQE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 188 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.80 ($2.57).

Shares of IQE (LON:IQE) opened at GBX 137 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,850.00. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 37.07 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.44).

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

