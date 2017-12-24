Investors Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Friday. $144.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $423.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $279.95 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $85.51

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $659,670.00, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,141.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,573,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,522,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,454,261,000 after purchasing an additional 913,251 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,830,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 384,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 47,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/investors-sell-shares-of-microsoft-msft-on-strength-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.