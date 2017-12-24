Investors Sell Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Traders sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $52.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $121.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $92.13

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.02 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $233,730.00, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 23.72%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $438,044.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $265,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 78.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 137,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,483,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,148,000 after purchasing an additional 224,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/investors-sell-procter-gamble-pg-on-strength-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.