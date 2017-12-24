Investors Buy Under Armour (UA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $42.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.78 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Under Armour had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Under Armour traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $13.80

Several research analysts have commented on UA shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.79 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,430.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $22,967,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $19,429,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $17,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Under Armour by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $9,381,000. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

