Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $21.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 28,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PBWM Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PBWM Holdings LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 697.5% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,274 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,618,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,073,539.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $406,595.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. ( NYSE XOM ) opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $355,281.31, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 100.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas set a $75.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

