International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Position Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Business Machines by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,720,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

International Business Machines Corp. ( NYSE:IBM ) opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $142,120.00, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-position-increased-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.