Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider Sells $317,500.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $317,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) opened at $33.65 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $976.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -0.85.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 764.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1,042.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,718,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 449,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

