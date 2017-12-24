Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (OOMA) VP Sells $16,418.26 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $16,418.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ooma Inc (OOMA) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,717. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 and a P/E ratio of -17.11. Ooma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 58.3% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

