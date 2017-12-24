Insider Selling: American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Director Sells $38,785.50 in Stock

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $38,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 78,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,296. The company has a market capitalization of $703.34, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.98. American Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About American Midstream Partners
American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.
Receive News & Ratings for American Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.