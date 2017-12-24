Insider Selling: American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Director Sells $38,785.50 in Stock

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $38,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 78,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,296. The company has a market capitalization of $703.34, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.98. American Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in American Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 81.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 727.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Midstream Partners

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

