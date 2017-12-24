Insider Buying: General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) VP Buys $13,155.00 in Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $13,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 42,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,031. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 2,379.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in General American Investors by 24.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 21,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

