Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Stake Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Ingevity worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 151.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of Ingevity Corporation ( NGVT ) opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,041.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.88 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 58.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Stake Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/ingevity-corporation-ngvt-stake-raised-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.