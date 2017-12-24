Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 23,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,991,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at $85.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Co has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $94,264.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 98.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $17,796,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $3,152,895.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,088 shares of company stock valued at $56,439,586 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

