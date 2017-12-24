Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $60,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,395,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,688 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,323,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,533 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13,551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at $153.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $116,336.89, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

