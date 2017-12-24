Humana (HUM) Given News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Humana (NYSE:HUM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Humana earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.8902724471554 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Humana (HUM) traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 691,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,763. Humana has a 1 year low of $186.25 and a 1 year high of $264.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,797.86, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Humana will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $256.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.30.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 7,054 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,748,616.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian P. Leclaire sold 1,679 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.97, for a total value of $412,983.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,627. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

