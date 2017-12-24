HP Inc (HPQ) Insider Sells $215,500.00 in Stock

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) insider Marie Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,367.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. HP Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $34,961.09, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts predict that HP Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 49,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HP to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

