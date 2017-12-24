Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at $188.13 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $188.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,690.00, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

