Heritage Financial Group (HBOS) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ: HBOS) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heritage Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial Group Competitors 393 2972 2381 70 2.37

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Heritage Financial Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Group N/A N/A 25.36 Heritage Financial Group Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 19.60

Heritage Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Group. Heritage Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Group 12.90% 9.62% 0.89% Heritage Financial Group Competitors 20.60% 8.66% 0.92%

Summary

Heritage Financial Group rivals beat Heritage Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Heritage Financial Group Company Profile

Heritage Financial Group, Inc. (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices. The Bank provides credit based products, deposit accounts, corporate cash management, investment support and other services to commercial and retail clients. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had total assets of $1.7 billion. The Company offers various types of loans, including, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.