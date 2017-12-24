Head to Head Review: Enel Chile (ENIC) and Atlantica Yield (AY)

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap electric utilities – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Enel Chile alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Chile and Atlantica Yield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 Atlantica Yield 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantica Yield has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Yield 2.85% 1.41% 0.27%

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enel Chile pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out 414.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and Atlantica Yield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.30 billion 1.65 $499.40 million $0.52 10.69 Atlantica Yield $971.80 million 2.17 -$4.85 million $0.28 75.04

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. Enel Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats Enel Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. It owns and operates electricity generation units in Chile through its subsidiaries, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad SA, Empresa Electrica Pehuenche SA, Compania Electrica Tarapaca SA and GasAtacama SA. The Company’s electricity distribution business is conducted through Chilectra Chile SA, an electricity distribution company. The Company’s combined entity, Servicios Informaticos e Inmobiliarios Ltda, is a business consultancy that provides consulting, management, administration and contract operations related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications and control systems in South America.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa). Its segments include North America, South America and EMEA. It operates in business sectors, including renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or had interests in 21 assets, comprising 1,442 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy generation, 300 MW of conventional power generation, 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines, as well as an exchangeable preferred equity investment in Abengoa Concessoes Brasil Holding S.A., (ACBH). The renewable energy sector includes its activities related to the production electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.