Head to Head Review: Aviv REIT (AVIV) vs. Its Competitors

Aviv REIT (NYSE: AVIV) is one of 23 public companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aviv REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aviv REIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviv REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviv REIT Competitors 144 761 683 12 2.35

As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Aviv REIT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aviv REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aviv REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviv REIT 25.04% 6.86% 2.80% Aviv REIT Competitors 35.60% 7.69% 3.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviv REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aviv REIT N/A N/A 48.91 Aviv REIT Competitors $812.10 million $208.81 million 134.68

Aviv REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aviv REIT. Aviv REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aviv REIT peers beat Aviv REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Aviv REIT Company Profile

Aviv REIT, Inc. (AVIV) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investments in healthcare properties, consisting primarily of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and other healthcare properties located in the United States. It specializes in the ownership and triple-net leasing of post-acute and long-term care SNFs. Its leases include rent escalation provisions. The Company is the general partner of Aviv Healthcare Properties Limited Partnership. Its portfolio consists of approximately 346 properties, comprising 285 skilled nursing facilities, 35 assisted living facilities, 14 traumatic brain injury facilities, two long-term acute care hospitals, one neuro hospital, two independent living facilities, two medical office buildings, and five land parcels for development, with approximately 29,646 beds in 30 states triple-net leased to 37 operators.

