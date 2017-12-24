Head-To-Head Contrast: Sanchez Energy (SN) versus Legacy Reserves (LGCY)

Sanchez Energy (NYSE: SN) and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Legacy Reserves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $431.33 million 1.04 -$256.95 million $0.28 19.04 Legacy Reserves $314.36 million 0.29 -$55.82 million ($2.13) -0.60

Legacy Reserves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanchez Energy. Legacy Reserves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanchez Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 10.25% N/A -2.18% Legacy Reserves -34.07% N/A -3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 2 6 6 0 2.29 Legacy Reserves 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sanchez Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Legacy Reserves has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Sanchez Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sanchez Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled approximately 278,000 net leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford Shale. As of December 31, 2016, it had 473 net wells in the Eagle Ford Shale area. In its Catarina area, the Company had approximately 106,000 net acres in Dimmit, LaSalle and Webb Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016. In its Maverick area, it had approximately 100,000 net acres in Dimmit, Frio, LaSalle, Zavala and McMullen Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016. In its Javelina area, it had approximately 39,500 net acres in LaSalle and Webb Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and various other states, from 10,775 gross productive wells, of which 3,799 were operated and 6,976 were non-operated. The Company’s fields and regions include East Texas, Piceance Basin, Spraberry/War San, Lea, Texas Panhandle and Deep Rock.

