Head to Head Comparison: Trivascular Technologies (TRIV) vs. The Competition

Trivascular Technologies (NASDAQ: TRIV) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trivascular Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trivascular Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivascular Technologies -143.61% -766.90% -66.97% Trivascular Technologies Competitors -101.23% -92.70% -30.32%

This table compares Trivascular Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trivascular Technologies N/A N/A -2.04 Trivascular Technologies Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 72.64

Trivascular Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trivascular Technologies. Trivascular Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trivascular Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivascular Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivascular Technologies Competitors 112 734 1029 10 2.50

As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Trivascular Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivascular Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trivascular Technologies peers beat Trivascular Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Trivascular Technologies Company Profile

Trivascular Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company developing and commercializing technologies to advance minimally invasive treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The Ovation System, the Company’s solution for the treatment of AAA through minimally invasive endovascular aortic repair, or EVAR, is a stent graft platform, providing an alternative to conventional devices. It is designed to specifically address many of the limitations associated with conventional EVAR devices and expand the pool of patients eligible for EVAR. The Company is developing Ovation iX iliac limbs for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX and Alto aortic bodies, which are in development. Trivascular is developing Ovation iX aortic bodies for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX iliac limbs. The Company is developing an aortic body that together with the iliac limbs makes up the Ovation Alto stent graft.

