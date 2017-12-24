Head-To-Head Analysis: Vimicro International (VIMC) and Its Peers

Vimicro International (NASDAQ: VIMC) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vimicro International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vimicro International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimicro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimicro International Competitors 947 4812 8859 371 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Vimicro International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimicro International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimicro International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimicro International N/A N/A 46.31 Vimicro International Competitors $4.44 billion $582.63 million 29.91

Vimicro International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vimicro International. Vimicro International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Vimicro International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimicro International’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vimicro International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimicro International 20.38% 17.78% 8.86% Vimicro International Competitors -42.93% 1.60% 1.80%

Summary

Vimicro International rivals beat Vimicro International on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Vimicro International Company Profile

Vimicro International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of video surveillance technology and solutions that designs, develops and markets a range of video surveillance products and solutions to Government entities, private enterprises and consumers. It operates in two segments: Video surveillance solutions business and Video processors business. Video surveillance solutions business, which refers business activities that are engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of video surveillance solutions and products and provision of related services, and Video processors business, which refers business activities that are engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of video processors, including the video processors used in video surveillance solutions and personal computer camera processors. It provides video surveillance products and solutions ranging from front-end Internet Protocol cameras to back-end software platform using its chip and algorithm technology.

