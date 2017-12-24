Head-To-Head Analysis: PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) and Porter Bancorp (PBIB)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) and Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porter Bancorp has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Porter Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $931.89 million 0.54 $66.07 million $1.92 11.30 Porter Bancorp $40.37 million 1.72 -$2.75 million ($0.23) -64.57

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Porter Bancorp. Porter Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services and Porter Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83 Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Porter Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 6.47% 4.11% 1.06% Porter Bancorp -3.65% -4.42% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Porter Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management. PFSI’s mortgage banking subsidiary, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC (PLS), is a non-bank producer and servicer of mortgage loans in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, PLS serviced loans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the United States Virgin Islands, and originated loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. PFSI’s investment management subsidiary, PNMAC Capital Management, LLC (PCM), is an investment advisor. PLS is a seller and servicer for the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Porter Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts. It operates banking offices in approximately 12 counties in Kentucky. Its markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Henry and Bullitt. It serves south central Kentucky and southern Kentucky from banking offices in Butler, Green, Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Warren, Ohio and Daviess Counties.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.