Head-To-Head Analysis: Edgen Group (EDG) vs. Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Edgen Group (NYSE: EDG) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) are both small-cap industrial machinery & equipment – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Edgen Group alerts:

Comfort Systems USA pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Edgen Group does not pay a dividend. Comfort Systems USA pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edgen Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

92.2% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgen Group and Comfort Systems USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A Comfort Systems USA 3.76% 16.49% 8.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgen Group and Comfort Systems USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.68) -7.14 Comfort Systems USA $1.63 billion 1.01 $64.89 million $1.71 25.91

Comfort Systems USA has higher revenue and earnings than Edgen Group. Edgen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comfort Systems USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edgen Group and Comfort Systems USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Comfort Systems USA 0 4 1 0 2.20

Comfort Systems USA has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Comfort Systems USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comfort Systems USA is more favorable than Edgen Group.

Summary

Comfort Systems USA beats Edgen Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial and institutional HVAC markets and offers services in the industrial, healthcare, education, office, technology, retail and government facilities. The Company provides a range of construction, renovation, expansion, maintenance, repair and replacement services for mechanical and related systems in commercial, industrial and institutional properties. The Company also provides remote monitoring of temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for HVAC systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.