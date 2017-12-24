Harley-Davidson (HOG) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5153469683601 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.84. 1,216,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $8,730.00, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Aegis started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 28,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,381,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,627.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $88,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,641. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

