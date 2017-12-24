Hardinge (HDNG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hardinge earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7307199781097 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hardinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Hardinge (NASDAQ HDNG) remained flat at $$17.00 on Friday. 27,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,400. Hardinge has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.11, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Hardinge Inc (Hardinge) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, specializing in precision computer numerically controlled metalcutting machines and workholding technology solutions. The Company supplies high precision computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers and repair parts related to those machines.

