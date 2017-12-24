Halfords Group (HFD) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFD. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 362.67 ($4.88).
Halfords Group (LON:HFD) opened at GBX 350.70 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.89. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305.40 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.50 ($5.24).
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.