Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFD. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 362.67 ($4.88).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) opened at GBX 350.70 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.89. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305.40 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.50 ($5.24).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Halfords Group (HFD) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/halfords-group-hfd-given-sell-rating-at-peel-hunt.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.