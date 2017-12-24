GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 113,720 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aralez Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 50,000 shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,265.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ARLZ ) opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.13% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. Aralez Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. equities analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-1-07-million-stake-in-aralez-pharmaceuticals-inc-arlz.html.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.