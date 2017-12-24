Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Sells $1,257,881.10 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 20,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) opened at $61.56 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3,122.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,067,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

