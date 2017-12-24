Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co lowered Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (GWB) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2,390.00, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $91,891.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,229.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $217,067.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,505 shares in the company, valued at $824,711.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,722. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

