Golub Group LLC Buys 1,201 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102,183.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $15.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 551.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

