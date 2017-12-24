Gmt Capital Corp Sells 6,049 Shares of William Lyon Homes (WLH) Stock

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $171,670.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,678,417 shares in the company, valued at $104,393,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 35,551 shares of William Lyon Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $1,026,001.86.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 26,100 shares of William Lyon Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $752,202.00.

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) opened at $27.97 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.80, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,921,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after buying an additional 430,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 703,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 177,526 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 37.7% during the third quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 598,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 163,888 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

