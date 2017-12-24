General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Increased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,708.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,027,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528,534 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,516,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 28,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,671,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

General Mills, Inc. ( NYSE:GIS ) opened at $60.13 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. General Mills had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

