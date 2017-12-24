Gap Inc (GPS) Holdings Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,654 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in GAP were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Gap Inc (NYSE GPS) opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,390.00, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other GAP news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $835,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,373.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,228 shares of company stock worth $48,637,023. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/gap-inc-gps-holdings-cut-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.