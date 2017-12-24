FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Issued By KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ BBBY ) opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $68,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,748,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,077 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,776,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,041,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 632,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

