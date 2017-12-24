FY2018 EPS Estimates for Red Hat Inc (RHT) Boosted by Analyst

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Red Hat in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the open-source software company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Hat’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RHT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Hat from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Red Hat from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Red Hat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,071 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Red Hat by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,011 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Red Hat by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Red Hat by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,097 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,615.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $349,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,133.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $3,926,377. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
