Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.99% of Fox Factory worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp ( FOXF ) opened at $39.00 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,475.40, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 18,580 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $780,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $393,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,231.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,046 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

