Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,027,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,531% from the previous session’s volume of 77,040 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.69.

FWP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $176.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,463,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 652,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/forward-pharma-as-fwp-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of FP187, a formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of several inflammatory and neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The Company’s clinical candidate, FP187, is under development for the treatment of relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) and other immune disorders, such as psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.